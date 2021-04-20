Personal Mobility Device Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026 Rising prevalence of diseases like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and arthritis, rising geriatric population coupled with favorable reimbursement scenario are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of Personal Mobility Devices market during the forecast period.

Reports and Data has added a new market research report titled Global Personal Mobility Device Market Forecast to 2027 to its ever-expanding database. The report spanning over 100 pages is a detailed overview of the market equipped with latest information about product types, application spectrum, revenue share, market growth, revenue growth, market share, market size, and top companies.

Top companies operating in the market

TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical among others, that collectively constitute a competitive market

Report Objective:

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Personal Mobility Device market with important details about the key market players such as their financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and overall company profiles. It also studies M&A activities, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, licensing agreements and product launches and brand promotions. It also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each player.

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into the market growth, size, share and lucrative investment approaches. It covers study of crucial aspects such as factors influencing the growth and restraint of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and value chain analysis. It further provides detailed overview of the key segments of the Personal Mobility Device market and revenue share and growth rate of each segment.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Several homes or office modifications are made to facilitate navigation within a building or in other areas where there are changes in surface heights. These include ramps, stairlifts, and handrails. Access ramps are essential as some people with walkers, canes, and crutches find that ramps provide easier access than steps.

Stairlifts are devices that move people and wheelchairs up and downstairs, either through the floor or along the staircase. Handrails are unique devices that are fitted in many restrooms and by entrances to provide support and stability to people with mobility issues.

Modern technology is enabling access to some of the coolest personal mobility devices ever to hit the personal mobility devices market. While they are not common now, these impressive advancements are anticipated to be the next big thing, minimizing the use of cars and public transport not only for a greener world but also to look super cool navigating the streets. For instance, in September 2018, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC launched new QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO ERGO, an advanced mid-wheel drive power wheelchair.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Wheel chairs Manual Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes Electric handbikes Manual handbikes Hybrid handbikes

Walking aids Rollators Premium Low cost

Stair lifts

Power Addon products

Other walking aids Canes Folding Canes Quad Canes Offset Canes Crutches Axillary Crutches Elbow Crutches Forearm Crutches Walkers Standard Walkers Knee Walkers



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Patient Lifts Manual Lifts Power Lifts Stand Up Lifts Heavy Duty Lifts Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts Indoor Stair Lifts Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds Electric Beds Manual Beds Stretchers Low Beds Water Beds

Bars and Railings

Commodes and Showers

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others

Regional Outlook of Personal Mobility Device Market:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/personal-mobility-devices-market

Key Features of the Personal Mobility Device Market Report:

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Extensive study of key segments and sub-segments of the Personal Mobility Device market

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome entry-level barriers in the Personal Mobility Device market over the forecast period

