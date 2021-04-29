Personal Identity Management Market Technology Trends Outlook to 2027 – Oracle Corporation, OneLogin Inc.,, Centrify Corporation, Okta, Experian Personal Identity Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Access Control, Content Management); Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud); Vertical (BFSI, Government, Telecom and IT, Retail and CPG, Energy and Utilities, Education, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

A Complete Analysis on Personal Identity Management Industry by 2027, this report covers Market Strategy, Industry Share, Growth Factors, Revenues, Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts. It helps identify each of the significant hurdles to growth, apart from identifying trends in the Personal Identity Management market.

The personal identity management market helps organizations in securing and managing huge digital and non-digital data of customers and employees. Personal identity management systems store customer profile data and enable organizations in marketing their products and services and also provide a secure, unified, and enhanced customer experience.

Factors affecting the growth of the personal identity management market include growing utilization of mobile devices, increasing threats of cyberattack, and stringent government regulation for data security. However, difficult, complex, and time-consuming process for users to access their own information restrict the adoption of the market. Moreover, emerging trend of IoT (Internet of Things) among various industries including banking, IT & telecom, retail, energy & power has made devices and applications more vulnerable to cyberattacks which is likely to provide huge growth opportunities to the personal identity management industry. Each factor has its definite impact on the personal identity management market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Personal Identity Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Personal Identity Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

