Personal Hygiene Market Overview With Industry Size, Growth, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook and Scope by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s report, titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global personal hygiene market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025. Personal hygiene is the act of maintaining the cleanliness of the external body. This practice involves the use of soaps, sanitizers, masks, gloves, disinfectants, sanitary napkins, antibacterial wipes and incontinence garments on a regular basis to avoid the development of ailments caused by the contamination of germs and viruses. These products assist in washing, cleaning, sanitizing, or covering body parts to maintain a high level of hygiene among users.

The personal hygiene market is driven by the growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Inflating disposable income levels of the masses and their changing lifestyle patterns have enabled individuals to invest in good-quality and premium personal hygiene products, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. This is further supported by the increasing number of campaigns launched by numerous governments and private organizations to encourage a clean and healthy lifestyle across the globe, especially in developing countries. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the continual launch of several natural and organic hygiene product variants and the rising awareness regarding the significance of utilizing feminine hygiene products.

Personal Hygiene Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the personal hygiene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Publix

Johnson & Johnson

The Kroger Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

3M

Unilever

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

Henkel AG & Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The report has segmented the global personal hygiene market in the basis of region, product type, pricing, usability and distribution.

Breakup by Product Type:

Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Tampons Others

Incontinence Garments Adult Diaper Protective Underwear Cloth Adult Diaper Others

Disinfectants

Hand Sanitizers

Masks

Gloves

Stretchable Caps

Antimicrobial Wipes

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores and Pharmacies

Convenience Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

