Personal Hygiene Market Overview With Industry Size, Growth, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook and Scope by 2025
According to IMARC Group’s report, titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global personal hygiene market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025. Personal hygiene is the act of maintaining the cleanliness of the external body. This practice involves the use of soaps, sanitizers, masks, gloves, disinfectants, sanitary napkins, antibacterial wipes and incontinence garments on a regular basis to avoid the development of ailments caused by the contamination of germs and viruses. These products assist in washing, cleaning, sanitizing, or covering body parts to maintain a high level of hygiene among users.
The personal hygiene market is driven by the growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Inflating disposable income levels of the masses and their changing lifestyle patterns have enabled individuals to invest in good-quality and premium personal hygiene products, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. This is further supported by the increasing number of campaigns launched by numerous governments and private organizations to encourage a clean and healthy lifestyle across the globe, especially in developing countries. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the continual launch of several natural and organic hygiene product variants and the rising awareness regarding the significance of utilizing feminine hygiene products.
Personal Hygiene Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the personal hygiene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Publix
- Johnson & Johnson
- The Kroger Co.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- 3M
- Unilever
- Unicharm Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Kao Corporation
- Henkel AG & Company
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
The report has segmented the global personal hygiene market in the basis of region, product type, pricing, usability and distribution.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Sanitary Napkins
- Tampons
- Others
- Incontinence Garments
- Adult Diaper
- Protective Underwear
- Cloth Adult Diaper
- Others
- Disinfectants
- Hand Sanitizers
- Masks
- Gloves
- Stretchable Caps
- Antimicrobial Wipes
- Others
Breakup by Pricing:
- Mass Products
- Premium Products
Breakup by Usability:
- Disposable
- Reusable
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Stores and Pharmacies
- Convenience Stores and Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
