Personal Finance Software Market Report shows Strong Growth and Industry Statistics and Players

The market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global personal finance software marketis expectedto garner $1.57 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the market potential, market characteristics, competitive landscape, and growth by segmentation.

Shadaab Khan, a Research Analyst, BFSI at Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in mobile applications and increase in demand to track & manage income of consumers have boosted the growth of the global personal finance software market. On the contrary, compliance and security issues in personal finance software and the use of open-source finance software hamper the market growth. However, surge in adoption of personal finance software across emerging economies would open lucrative opportunities in the future.”.

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for personal finance software increased to manage bank accounts, expenditure, investments, and credit cards on a personal computer and mobile phone.

However, the increase in unemployment across the world negatively affected the demand for the personal finance software market.

The global personal finance software marketis segmentedbased on raw product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the mobile-based software segment would portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. However, the web-based software segment would hold the lion’s share throughout the study period.

On the basis of end users, the individual consumers segment would register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. However, the small business segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The global personal finance software marketreportincludes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Money Dashboard, Buxfer Inc., Moneyspire Inc., Doxo Inc., PocketSmith Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, You Need a Budget LLC, Personal Capital Corporation, The Infinite Kind, and Quicken Inc.

