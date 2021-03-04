Personal Cooling Devices Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025; AMBIENT Therapeutics, Lakeland, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment

The Personal Cooling Devices Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Personal Cooling Devices report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Personal Cooling Devices report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The personal cooling device market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.16%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Personal Cooling Devices Market: AMBIENT Therapeutics, Lakeland, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment, Handy Cooler, Design Go, Honeywell, Havells, O2Cool, Holmes, Evapolar, Tellurex, Shenzhen KRG Electronics, and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– July 2019 – Sony launched an air conditioner that one can use along with clothes. The portable AC, known as Reon Pocket, is designed to release a cool breeze. The portable AC is smaller than a mobile phone. The device uses a small rear panel to release cool breeze.

Key Market Trends

Growing Use by Workforce Operating in Hot Conditions is Expected to Drive Market Growth

– Maintaining a normal body temperature remains critical to the operations of first responders, like firefighters, policemen, and hazardous materials response teams, that need to perform frequently at high activity levels in extremely hot environments.

– Apart from such first responders, many industries, like construction and mining, that have harsh operating conditions are major areas of application for such systems. In such situations, where heat stress can not be reduced by using engineering controls or work practice modifications, special personal cooling devices are used. This includes protective vests that make use of ambient air systems.

– Ambient air systems function by blowing air between protective outer garments and the inner layers of clothing, thereby, inducing both convective and evaporative heat losses. They use battery-powered blowers, to circulate air through the protective gear. Such personal cooling blowers/fans weigh less than 5 lbs. Ambient air systems are very effective at relatively low humidities.

– The fan units, that are typically put in the side pockets, start at the push of a button and the strength of cooling can be adjusted according to the need of the user, by activating either one or both air fan units. The ventilation vest, manufactured by Entrak, utilizes ambient air as the coolant. The air circulated is generated by a small battery-operated fan unit.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market in the World

– The personal cooling device has been extensively adopted in the Asia-Pacific region. The hot climate of the region and the industrial growth have made it a lucrative region for the market studied.

– Moreover, Asia-Pacific, which is a hub of electronic device manufacturing, is fast emerging as one of the major suppliers of such cooling devices. The presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region is expected to propel the demand for market growth.

– Additionally, the growth of end-user sections, like mining, which is one of the major areas of application for the personal cooling devices, is also expected to propel market growth. China, for instance, produces majority of the rare earth metals of the world.

– Furthermore, in countries like India, nearly 90% of the workforce of the country is in the informal sector, with no minimum wages or any kind of social security. The government has been trying to continually improve social security coverage and improve their working conditions. These scenarios offer optimum growth potential for the market studied in the future. Additionally, vendors, like Havells India Limited, have been expanding their personal fan and personal cooler offerings.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Personal Cooling Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

