Personal Cooling Devices Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Honeywell International Inc., Shenzhen Krg Electronics Co. Ltd, Havells India Limited

Personal Cooling Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Personal Cooling Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The personal cooling device market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.16%, during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Personal Cooling Devices Market are Honeywell International Inc., Shenzhen Krg Electronics Co. Ltd, Havells India Limited, Holmes Group ( Sunbeam Products Inc.), Design Go Ltd, Lakeland Ltd, O2cool LLC, Evapolar Ltd, Handy Cooler and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– July 2019 – Sony launched an air conditioner that one can use along with clothes. The portable AC, known as Reon Pocket, is designed to release a cool breeze. The portable AC is smaller than a mobile phone. The device uses a small rear panel to release cool breeze.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Use by Workforce Operating in Hot Conditions is Expected to Drive Market Growth

– Maintaining a normal body temperature remains critical to the operations of first responders, like firefighters, policemen, and hazardous materials response teams, that need to perform frequently at high activity levels in extremely hot environments.

– Apart from such first responders, many industries, like construction and mining, that have harsh operating conditions are major areas of application for such systems. In such situations, where heat stress can not be reduced by using engineering controls or work practice modifications, special personal cooling devices are used. This includes protective vests that make use of ambient air systems.

– Ambient air systems function by blowing air between protective outer garments and the inner layers of clothing, thereby, inducing both convective and evaporative heat losses. They use battery-powered blowers, to circulate air through the protective gear. Such personal cooling blowers/fans weigh less than 5 lbs. Ambient air systems are very effective at relatively low humidities.

