Personal Cloud Market 2021: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast till 2027

Personal Cloud Market is valued at USD 23.01 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 103.16 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 23.9% over the forecast period.

Global Personal Cloud Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025- The creation of digital content and increase in internet usage are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Personal Cloud Market.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/962

Scope of Global Personal Cloud Market Report–

A personal cloud is a gathering of digital content and services which are accessible from any device. It is a place which gives users the ability to store, synchronize, stream and share content on different platforms and locations. The main benefits organizations can achieved by running their IT systems in a private cloud environment are flexibility, guaranteed resource availability, strong security, regulatory compliance and cost savings. Personal cloud storage is also frequently mentioned as mobile cloud storage or pocket cloud storage. Apple’s iCloud, Google Drive, Windows SkyDrive and Amazon’s Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) are currently the foremost popular examples of personal cloud storage. The concept of personal cloud gyrates around providing cloud storage to store data for home users. This cloud is primarily designed for sharing videos, documents, and photos though they can also provide to streaming preferences for multimedia services, for example, the use of Google Drive or Dropbox.

Global Personal Cloud market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional & country level. Based upon type, personal cloud market is classified into direct and indirect. Based upon application, personal cloud market is classified into enterprises and individuals.

The regions covered in this Global Personal Cloud market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Personal Cloud is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Personal Cloud Companies:

Global Personal Cloud market Report covers prominent players are like,

Google

Microsoft

Apple

Dropbox

AWS

Box

Seagate

Western Digital

Synchronoss

Egnyte

Buffalo Technology

Funambol

SugarSync

D-Link

ElephantDrive

ownCloud

Cloudike

SpiderOak

pCloud

ASUS Cloud

Tresorit

Others

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/962

The Creation of Digital Content and Increasing Internet Usage are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Personal Cloud Market.

The creation of digital content and increase in internet usage are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. The market has also profited from the upsurge of broadband connections and smartphones. The conception of personal cloud revolves around providing cloud storage to store data for home users. It is expected that these services are in demand among business customers and individuals who needs the data storage platforms, leading to the enhanced adoption of cloud solutions and services. Content Marketing stated that 72% of online marketers describe content creation as their most effective Search engine optimization approach. Additionally, increasing internet usage is also supplementing the growth of this market. According to marketing technological transformation, Internet users now make up 57% of the global population. Usually, people spend 6 hours and 42 minutes online each day. By 2021, a projected 73% of all ecommerce trades will come from mobile. However, factors like network complexities & security concerns may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, technology advancements in the cloud storage due to expanding customer base and internet users can provide an opportunity for further growth of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Personal Cloud Market

North America is expected to dominate the personal cloud market due to increasing demand for cost-efficient storage, data sharing, ease in data access, use of portable devices, and safety against data loss in this region. In 2018, self-storage facility construction spent in the United States reached USD 4.99 billion. As self-storage construction in the U.S. continues to skyrocket, so does the number of facilities. The number of storage facilities in the U.S. ranges from 45,547 to 60,024 according to Union Real-time and interagency border information system (IBIS) World. Europe is second largest region in this market owing to the advent of modern technologies and innovations in the IT sector in this region. Small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises have widely adopted these cloud apps. According to European Union, there were estimated to be approximately 25.1 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the European Union in 2018.

Key Benefits for Global Personal Cloud Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Personal Cloud Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Direct, Indirect

By End-User: Enterprises, Individuals

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Personal Cloud Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Personal Cloud Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Personal Cloud Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Personal Cloud Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Personal Cloud Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Personal Cloud Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/personal-cloud-market-size