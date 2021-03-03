Personal Care Packaging Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand- Amcor Plc., RPC Group PLC, AptarGroup Inc., Cosmopak Ltd., Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd

The personal care packaging market was valued at USD 24.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 31.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period of (2020-2025).

Trends show that the brand owners are focusing on environment-friendly products and packaging consumers based on the demand by using more natural ingredients and recycled packaging.

Personal care packaging plays an important role in product marketing as it adds to the visual appeal and displays relevant information regarding the product. The report studies the primary materials like plastic, paper, etc and packaging is done for various products such as cosmetics, shampoos,etc, where rigid plastics is dominating the market due to its cheap price, non-corrosive and light weight properties.

The prominent players in the global Personal Care Packaging market are :

Amcor Plc., RPC Group PLC, AptarGroup Inc., Cosmopak Ltd., Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd., Albea S.A., DS Smith PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Raepak Ltd

Skin Care to Boost the Rapid Market Growth

– Skincare packaging products such as jars, bottles, and tubes are propelling cosmetics sales. Skincare packaging help customers understand the product, its contents, and difference from competitor products.

– The personal care market is led by skin care, due to an increase in demand for anti-acne products, body moisturizers & lotions, and anti-aging products. Skin products and other styling products provide UV protection, which is increasing consciousness about anti-aging products further.

– Further, technological encroachments such as airless skincare packaging and 3-D printing technology are driving the global skincare packaging sales. Advanced and most trending printing technologies such as hot-stamp foil printing and flexo-offset printing are enabling manufacturers to offer innovative and eye-catching skincare packaging for their cosmetic brands, which in overall is growing the market of personal care packaging market.

Industry Updates-

– March 2019 – Gerresheimer expanding its production sites in Belgium and Germany. The firm will be presenting its latest glass creations for the international cosmetics market at Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai on the Persian Gulf. The glass innovation is on the basis of colors, shapes, and effects properties.

– February 2019 – The European Commission has approved the merger under the EU Merger Regulation for Aptar and Bemis merger, with the approval conditional on the divestment of Bemis medical packaging business in Europe. This would cover three plants in the UK and Ireland and Amcor will retain its European healthcare packaging business as well as develop its foothold in high-end markets.

In conclusion, Personal Care Packaging market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Personal Care Packaging Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

