Personal Care Market Services Accelerates Industry Worth $397 billion By 2023 | Growth Opportunities And Sales Strategies

Personal Care Services Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

Market Overview

The global personal care services market reached a value of nearly $344.3 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.79% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $344.3 billion$241.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -30.0%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 ad reach $396.6 billion in 2023.

The global personal care services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.45% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Weight Watchers International, Inc., Great Clips, Inc., Regis Corporation, Sport Clips, Inc. and Ratner Companies, L.C.

Market Segmentation

Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid urbanization, economic growth in emerging markets and rise in wellness tourism. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high prices of spa services, increase in real estate rental rates, and side effects of supplements prescribed by weight management centers. Going forward, rising geriatric population, increasing internet penetration, growing wellness tourism industry, rising obese population and social media will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the personal care services market in the future include shortages of skilled professionals, rising minimum wages, and the global pandemic, COVID-19.

The personal care services market is segmented by type of services into beauty salons, diet and weight reducing centers, spas &massage and other personal care services. The beauty salons market was the largest segment of the personal care services market segmented by type of services, accounting for 63.9% of the total in 2019. It was followed by spas & massage, diet and weight reducing centers and other personal care services. Going forward, the spas & massage segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the personal care services market, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The personal care services market is segmented by end user location into off premise, and on premise. The on premise market was the largest segment of the personal care services market segmented by end user location, accounting for 75.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the off premise segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the personal care services market, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The personal care services market is segmented by age group into below 15, 15-40, 40-65, and above 65. The 15-40 age group market was the largest segment of the personal care services market segmented by age group, accounting for 45.4% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the above 65 segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the personal care services market, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The personal care services market is segmented by gender into female and male. The female market was the largest segment of the personal care services market segmented by gender, accounting for 68.6% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the male segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the personal care services market, at a CAGR of 3.63%.

Browse Complete Premium Research Report: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059462/personal-care-services-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-by-type-of-service-beauty-salons-spas-and-massage-diet-and-weight-reducing-centers-other-personal-care-services-by-end-user-location-on-premise-off-premise-by-gender-male-female-by-age-below15-15-40-40-65-above-65-covering-weight-watchers-international-inc-great-clips-inc-regis-corporation-sport-clips-inc-ratner-companies-l-c?mode=05

