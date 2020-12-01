Personal Care Ingredients Market Will Create New Growth Opportunities In The Next Coming Years, Growing At A CAGR

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.56 billion to an estimated value of USD 20.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing personal care awareness among consumers is the major factor for the growth.

The ‘ Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Insights ’ research report added by Data Bridge Market Research, is an in-depth Regional analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Personal Care Ingredients market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Personal Care Ingredients market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Ashland., The Dow Chemical Company, J.M. Huber Corporation, Solvay, Galaxy Surfactants, The Lubrizol Corporation, Oxiteno, Givaudan, Huntsman International LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Merck KGaA, Stepan Company, Innospec, DuPont, etc.

Personal care is important part of everyone life and usually includes shampoo, creams, lotion, soaps, hair gels etc. They are used for the personal hygiene and beautification. Personal care ingredients are specially used for hair care, oral care, make up etc. The ingredients used in the product are usually obtained through natural and synthetic sources. Synthetic materials include as sodium lauryl sulfate, propylene glycol, parabens, formaldehyde whereas natural ingredients include as coconut oil, cocoa butter, soy seeds, and essential oils.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand of the consumer for beautifying products is driving the market.

Rising geriatric population is driving the market

Market Restraints

Increasing demand for more natural product is restraining the market.

Strict government regulation related to the product manufacturing and supplier is restraining the market.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market By Ingredients (Antimicrobial, Color Cosmetics Ingredient, Conditioning Polymer, Hair Fixative Polymers, UV Absorbers, Emollients, Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients, Others), Applications (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-Up, Others), Chemical function and Properties (Chelating Agents, Cream Bases, Active Ingredients, Protein Products, Lipid Layer Enhancers, Humectants, Shine Concentrates, Thickeners, Waxes, Opacifiers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Personal Care Ingredients Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Personal Care Ingredients Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Personal Care Ingredients Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Personal Care Ingredients Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Personal Care Ingredients Market by Countries

Continued….

