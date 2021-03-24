Personal Care Ingredients Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 11.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Increase in demand for natural ingredients

The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.

Key market participants include Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International

Important the study on Personal Care Ingredients market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Personal Care Ingredients industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Personal Care Ingredients market

The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global personal care ingredients market in terms of application, ingredient type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Hair Care Make-up Skin Care Oral Care Others



Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Emulsifiers Conditioning Polymers Surfactants Rheology Modifiers Emollients Others



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Personal Care Ingredients market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Research Report on the Personal Care Ingredients Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Personal Care Ingredients market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Personal Care Ingredients market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Personal Care Ingredients market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Personal Care Ingredients market and its key segments?

