Personal Care Ingredients Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

Personal care ingredients are substances that are used in the production of skin care products, hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries, and oral hygiene products. These ingredients provide personal care products with pleasant aromas, moisturizing capabilities, and conditioning features.
Key Market Players Profile
The report provides an analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.
Players covered in the report are:
Evonik Industries
Biosil Technologies
Dow Corning
BASF
Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
Solvay
Wacker Chemie
J.M. Huber
Croda International
Stepan
Clariant International
Royal DSM
Lonza Group
Momentive Performance Materials Holdings
Ashland
Eastman Chemical
Aston Chemicals
Akzo Nobel
Global Personal Care Ingredients market: Application segments
Skin Care
Hair Care
Oral Care
Make-up
Others
Global Personal Care Ingredients market: Type segments
Emollients
Surfactants
Emulsifiers
Rheology Modifiers
Active Ingredients
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Personal Care Ingredients Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Personal Care Ingredients Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Personal Care Ingredients Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Personal Care Ingredients Market in Major Countries
7 North America Personal Care Ingredients Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Personal Care Ingredients Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Personal Care Ingredients Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Personal Care Ingredients Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
