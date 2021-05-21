Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2027

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market research reports are acquiring huge importance in this speedily transforming market place; hence market report has been endowed in a way that is anticipated. Besides, businesses are greatly depending on the different segments involved in the market research report as it offers better insights to drive the business on the right track. It provides noteworthy data, current market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, approaching technologies and the technical progress in the relevant industry.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Flyco, Povos, Johnson and Johnson Service Inc., Colgate Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation, Dyson, Unilever, Havells India Ltd., Paiter, Helen of Troy Limited, Ragalta USA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Nova, Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Spectrum Brands, Emerson Electric Co., Andis Company, Vega and Wahl Clipper, among other domestic and global players.

Personal care electrical appliances market is expected to register its growth at a rate of 5.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and will reach USD 27.1 billion by 2027. Personal care electrical appliances market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising consumer disposable income.

The constant growth in geriatric population has fueled the demand for personal care products counting electrical appliances used as grooming products. The impact of this driver is substantially strong in the current business scenario that is expected to increase over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rapid urbanization associated with increasing demand for personal care appliances is a key factor driving the growth of the target market. Increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of an electrical appliance such as efficiency, fast speed and expediency when compared to conventional and manual methods are gripping them to purchase various small electric products along with growth of the e-commerce sales channel and rising focus of consumers on personal health will positively impact the growth of the personal care electrical appliances market. Moreover, the technological advancements coupled with growing awareness amongst individuals are encouraging people to use battery or electricity operated appliances which is boosting various lucrative opportunities for the personal care electrical appliances market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the lack of durability of components used in the appliances will obstruct the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period, whereas the presence of counterfeit and low-price non-electric products is turning out to be the biggest challenges towards the growth of the personal care electrical appliances market.

Conducts Overall PERSONAL CARE ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Hair Care Appliances, Hair Removal Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Others),

Gender (Male, Female),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Franchise Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Retailers)

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Country Level Analysis

Personal care electrical appliances market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, gender and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the personal care electrical appliances market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the personal care electrical appliances market due to the rising demand for electrical appliances for personal care or personal grooming applications in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising awareness amongst the individuals associated with rising spending power and rapid urbanization in the region.