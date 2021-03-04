Permanent Magnets Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2020-2027)
The Permanent Magnets market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Permanent Magnets companies during the forecast period.
Permanent magnets are objects made from a material that is magnetized and creates its own persistent magnetic field. Permanent magnets are made out of substances like magnetite (Fe3O4), the most magnetic naturally occurring mineral, or neodymium, a powerfully magnetic synthetic substance.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Permanent Magnets market include:
Arnold
Cosmo Ferrites
TDK
JPMF Guangdong
DMEGC
Aerospace Magnet & Magneto
Nec/Tokin
Philips
Vacuumschmelze
Hitachi Metals
Tengam Engineering
Kaiven Group
Jinchuan Electronics
Tianyuan Technology
Magnequench
Nicrra
Golden South Magnetic
FDK
Bgrimm Magnetic
Sinomag Technology
On the basis of application, the Permanent Magnets market is segmented into:
Auto Industry
Household Appliance Industry
Computer Acoustical Product
Electronic Toys
Others
By type
NdFeB Magent
Ferrite Magent
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Permanent Magnets Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Permanent Magnets Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Permanent Magnets Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Permanent Magnets Market in Major Countries
7 North America Permanent Magnets Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Permanent Magnets Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Permanent Magnets Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
In-depth Permanent Magnets Market Report: Intended Audience
Permanent Magnets manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Permanent Magnets
Permanent Magnets industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Permanent Magnets industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
