Permanent Magnets Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2020-2027)

The Permanent Magnets market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Permanent Magnets companies during the forecast period.

Permanent magnets are objects made from a material that is magnetized and creates its own persistent magnetic field. Permanent magnets are made out of substances like magnetite (Fe3O4), the most magnetic naturally occurring mineral, or neodymium, a powerfully magnetic synthetic substance.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Permanent Magnets market include:

Arnold

Cosmo Ferrites

TDK

JPMF Guangdong

DMEGC

Aerospace Magnet & Magneto

Nec/Tokin

Philips

Vacuumschmelze

Hitachi Metals

Tengam Engineering

Kaiven Group

Jinchuan Electronics

Tianyuan Technology

Magnequench

Nicrra

Golden South Magnetic

FDK

Bgrimm Magnetic

Sinomag Technology

On the basis of application, the Permanent Magnets market is segmented into:

Auto Industry

Household Appliance Industry

Computer Acoustical Product

Electronic Toys

Others

By type

NdFeB Magent

Ferrite Magent

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Permanent Magnets Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Permanent Magnets Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Permanent Magnets Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Permanent Magnets Market in Major Countries

7 North America Permanent Magnets Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Permanent Magnets Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Permanent Magnets Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

In-depth Permanent Magnets Market Report: Intended Audience

Permanent Magnets manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Permanent Magnets

Permanent Magnets industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Permanent Magnets industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

