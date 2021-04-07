Permanent Magnet Motor Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, ABB Limited

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Permanent Magnet Motor Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Permanent Magnet Motor investments from 2021 till 2025.

Permanent Magnet Motor market is growing at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Permanent Magnet Motor market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, ABB Limited, Franklin Electric Company Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Ametek Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Autotrol Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Aerotech Corporation, Crouzet Automatismes SAS, Buhler Motors GmbH, Nider Corporation

Industry News And Developments:

– March 2020 – ABB upgraded its synchronous reluctance (SynRM) to offer a new first choice to meet the growing global demand for improved energy efficiency. These motors now meet the new IE5 ultra-premium energy efficiency class defined by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). ABB customers can increase energy efficiency, improve sustainability, and enhance reliability by upgrading to ABB IE5 ultra-premium SynRM motors that offer up to 50% lower energy losses than IE2 motors.

– March 2020 – Equipmake and the additive manufacturing company HiETA collaborated to develop and produce a power-dense permanent magnet electric motor. The partnership aims to produce a power-dense e-motor capable of outputting 220kW at 30,000 rpm, which weighs less than 10 kg (22 lb). While most permanent magnet motors currently struggle to produce 5 kW/kg, the new partnership aims to achieve 20 kW/kg. Such partnerships among supply chain partners are expected to boost investment in R&D in the market.

Scope of the Report

– Neodymium magnet accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing magnetic material segment over the forecast period. The high energy product and high residual flux density of neodymium make it a compulsive choice of material for industrial applications. Neodymium offers both high- and low-grade variants, enabling it to deliver superior performance and torque, as compared to a conventional motor, thereby increasing its adoption. However, high prices and scarcity are likely to pose challenges to the growth of this material.

– The increasing demand for HVAC equipment is also expected to influence the market studied. It is majorly driven by the increase in the number of new households, rising average construction spending, rapid urbanization, and growth in disposable income across several major economies. The increasing standards on minimum energy efficiency on appliances and equipment are also driving the growth of PMMs in HVAC equipment.

Key Market Trends

Direct Current Motor Holds Significant Share

– Permanent DC motors have been popular in the industry since the industry started shifting from an induction motor. The DC motors offer a few advantages, such as ease of operation, compact size, and ability to perform without further control.

– PMDC motors are highly efficient, and they can provide considerable power and torque in a tiny form factor. Additionally, they can be easily interfaced with batteries because they have been widely used in various applications. Their compact size and compatibility with batteries provide opportunities for many newer applications and industries, like drones, regenerative braking, power tools, etc.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

Geomega Resources Inc, a rare earth cleantech developer for mining and recycling, collaborated with USA Rare Earth, a funding and development partner of the Round Top-Heavy Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Project West Texas, to recycle rare earth containing production waste. This waste comes from USA Rare Earth’s production of sintered neodymium iron boron permanent magnets (sintered neo magnets) in the United States.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Permanent Magnet Motor Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

