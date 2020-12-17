Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound Market Latest Research Report over the forecast period 2020-2028 with key Players – Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems.,Biosensors International Group, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG; Penumbra,  Koninklijke Philips N.V

Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a medical technology that relies on piezoelectric transducers positioned at the end of intraluminal catheters that can produce high-quality cross-sectional imaging of the vascular lumen. It is often used in conjunction with catheter angiography to help diagnose peripheral artery disease which is not well seen on the angiogram and to plan.

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is a catheter-based diagnostic procedure used to view the inside of a coronary artery, providing a real-time view. It has emerged as an important adjunctive modality to angiography. IVUS delivers precise imaging of the vessel size, plaque morphology and the presence of dissections and guides interventional procedures including stent sizing, assessing residual narrowing and stent apposition and expansion.

Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of +8% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The top Key players Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound Market:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation; Merit Medical Systems.; iVascular S.L.U.; Biosensors International Group, Ltd.; BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG; Penumbra, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Abbott.; BD; Terumo Corporation; Cardinal Health.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; amg International. A Q3 Medical Company.; ENDOCOR GmbH; Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.; Cardionovum GmbH.; Cook; REX MEDICAL; Degania Silicone Ltd.; among other

The research report provides a wide-ranging assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and statistically supported and market-validated data. It also comprises forecasts using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report delivers analysis and data according to market segments such as types, applications, product, end-use, and region

Market segmentation by Type:

Platform Intravascular Ultrasound

Compact Intravascular Ultrasound

Market Segmentation by Application:

Peripheral Arterial Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific.

The report is a composing qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report offers a deep analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

