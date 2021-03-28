Peripheral Artery Disease Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Peripheral artery disease is characterized by plaque built up in the arteries carrying blood from heart to legs, arms, and other limbs. Peripheral artery disease in turn also increases the risk of other cardiovascular disorders such as heart attack, coronary heart disease, stroke, and ischemic attack.
The global peripheral artery disease market generated $3,136 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,980 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. The growth in geriatric population coupled with increase in incidence of peripheral artery disease are the major factors that drive the growth of the peripheral artery disease market. In addition, introduction of advanced interventional products such as drug coated balloons also boost the market growth. However, restenosis (reoccurrence of the disease post treatment) majorly restraints the market growth.
The global peripheral artery disease market is segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on type, the market is divided into peripheral angioplasty balloons, peripheral stents, peripheral catheters, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and peripheral accessories. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons
Old/Normal Balloons
Cutting and Scoring Balloons
Drug-Coated Balloons
Peripheral Stents
Self-expandable
Balloon-expandable
Covered
Drug-eluting Stents
Peripheral Catheters
Angiography Catheters
Guiding Catheters
Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters
Permanent Filters
Retrievable Filters
Plaque Modification Devices
Thrombectomy Devices
Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices
Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices
Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices
Atherectomy Devices
Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices
Embolic Protection Devices
Chronic Total Occlusion Devices
Peripheral Accessories
Vascular Closure Devices
Introducer Sheaths
Guidewires
Balloon Inflation Devices
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Key market players
The key players operating in this market include
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cook Medical
Cardinal Health, Inc.
C. R. Bard, Inc.
Medtronic plc
Terumo Corporation
The Spectranetics Corporation
AngioDynamics, Inc.
BIOTRONIK
B. Braun Melsungen AG