Peripheral Artery Disease Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Peripheral artery disease is characterized by plaque built up in the arteries carrying blood from heart to legs, arms, and other limbs. Peripheral artery disease in turn also increases the risk of other cardiovascular disorders such as heart attack, coronary heart disease, stroke, and ischemic attack.

The global peripheral artery disease market generated $3,136 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,980 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. The growth in geriatric population coupled with increase in incidence of peripheral artery disease are the major factors that drive the growth of the peripheral artery disease market. In addition, introduction of advanced interventional products such as drug coated balloons also boost the market growth. However, restenosis (reoccurrence of the disease post treatment) majorly restraints the market growth.

The global peripheral artery disease market is segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on type, the market is divided into peripheral angioplasty balloons, peripheral stents, peripheral catheters, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and peripheral accessories. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons

Old/Normal Balloons

Cutting and Scoring Balloons

Drug-Coated Balloons

Peripheral Stents

Self-expandable

Balloon-expandable

Covered

Drug-eluting Stents

Peripheral Catheters

Angiography Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Permanent Filters

Retrievable Filters

Plaque Modification Devices

Thrombectomy Devices

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

Atherectomy Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Embolic Protection Devices

Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

Peripheral Accessories

Vascular Closure Devices

Introducer Sheaths

Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Devices

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key market players

The key players operating in this market include

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

The Spectranetics Corporation

AngioDynamics, Inc.

BIOTRONIK

B. Braun Melsungen AG