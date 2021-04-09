Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

North America is the largest consumption place. Following Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place.

Panties in American English (typically called knickers in British English) are a form of underwear usually worn by women for Cross-dressing or for other reasons. Most of period panties provide leak-proof protection; some can actually be worn instead of a pad or tampon.

Key Market Players Profile

These players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Key market players covered in the report such as:

Anigan

Uucare

DEAR KATE

Lunapads International

Period Panteez

PantyProp

THINX Inc

Modibodi

Knixwear

Application Outline:

Retail Outlets

Online Shop

Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market: Type segments

Women (25-50)

Girls (15-24)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

​Target Audience:

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear)

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) industry associations

Product managers, Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) potential investors

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) key stakeholders

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

