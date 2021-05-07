Perimeter Security Market: Trend, Share, Growth Factors, SWOT Analysis and Top Players

The market studies, insights, and analysis carried out in this Perimeter Security Market research report keeps the marketplace clearly into the focus which helps achieve business goals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are the two constantly and favourably used tools for structuring this market report. This market report lends a hand to stay up-to-date about the entire market and also puts forward a holistic view of the market. This business report is a wonderful guide for actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making, and better business strategies. When every business is competing to win the race, the Perimeter Security Market research document is one of the major factors that will help to succeed.

Major vendors offering Perimeter security solutions include:

Honeywell (US), Dahua Technology (China), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Hikvision (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Pelco (US), Thales Group (France), Johnson Controls (US), Fiber Sensys (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), United Technologies Corporation (US), Gallagher (New Zealand), Avigilon (Canada), Flir Systems (US), Senstar (Canada), Ingersoll Rand (US), Infinova (US), Southwest Microwave (US), Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems (US), Sorhea (France), Puretech Systems (US), Advanced Perimeter Systems (UK), Cias Elettronica (Italy), Sightlogix (US), and Nortek Security & Control (US).

Adoption of latest techniques, including IP-based video surveillance cameras for remote monitoring, wireless technology, motion sensors, and aerial drones to drive the overall growth of the perimeter security market.

The Perimeter security market is projected to grow from USD 61.3 billion in 2020 to USD 96.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period. The rise in perimeter intrusions, theft incidences, burglary, cross-border terrorism, illegal immigration, and other intrusions to drive the market growth.

By component, the system segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The systems segment of the perimeter security market is broadly categorized into perimeter intrusion and detection systems, video surveillance system, access control, alarm and notification systems, and other systems. It involves the use of a wide variety of systems to enhance security measures. These systems investigate and prevent crime in public places, such as airports, shopping malls, and banks. The increasing concern for safety and the rising incidents of terrorism are expected to drive the demand for perimeter security systems, globally.

By service, the managed service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Today’s demanding business environments require proficient handling of business processes by implementing tested solutions across organizations. Time consuming processes, lack of resources, and overhead costs involved in managing in-house services have forced organizations to outsource certain processes. Managed service providers ensure not only the security of critical business information but also the smooth functioning of business operations. Therefore, the managed service segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global perimeter security market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia and New Zealand, which are expected to register high growth rates in the perimeter security market. In recent years, the APAC region has undergone tremendous economic growth, political transformations, and social changes. India, Japan, and Singapore have updated or launched new national security policies to deal with the increasingly sophisticated threats. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 18%

: Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 18% By Designation : C-level – 39%, D-level – 27%, and Others – 34%

: C-level – 39%, D-level – 27%, and Others – 34% By Region: North America – 41%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 23%, MEA – 6%, Latin America- 3%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the perimeter security market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component, by solution, by service, by vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Perimeter security market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.