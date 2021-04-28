Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) prevents privacy breach of a secured area by detecting, tracking, and monitoring unauthorized physical intruders. It includes a wide range of sensors, wires, and active infrared or microwave systems that can either be fence mounted or buried underground. Furthermore, PIDS incorporates audio alarm verification that enables operators to respond quickly and efficiently. It also analyzes threats, secures critical infrastructures, and ensures personnel safety. As a result, PDIS finds extensive applications across military bases, government institutions, prisons, petrochemical sites, airports, storage yards, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/perimeter-intrusion-detection-systems-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of terrorist attacks and cross-border breaching activities has catalyzed the adoption of PIDS at international borders, military bases, prisons, and other sensitive sites. Additionally, the rising utilization of PIDS across small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for ensuring the safety of employees and securing critical data is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rapid incorporation of PIDS with signal processing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and computing technologies has led to numerous product innovations. Furthermore, the introduction of upgraded variants with higher detection capability and low nuisance alarm rates adaptable to different environments is further expected to drive the market for PIDS in the coming years.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

Anixter International Inc. (WESCO International)

Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

Cias Elettronica Srl

Detekion Security Systems Inc.

Fiber Sensys Inc. (Optex Group)

Flir Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International

Rbtec Inc.

Schneider Electric

Senstar Corporation (Magal Security Systems Ltd.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Sensors and Alarming Systems

Access Control Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Others

Services

System Integration and Consulting

Risk Assessment and Analysis

Managed Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Open Area

Fence Mounted

Buried

Breakup by Vertical:

Critical Infrastructure

Military and Defense

Government

Transportation

Industrial

Correctional Facilities

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/perimeter-intrusion-detection-systems-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market

Guidewires Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/guidewires-market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-patient-monitorning-market

Hemostats Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemostats-market

Telehealth Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehealth-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group