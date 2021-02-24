Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Development Industry Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging risk of terrorism and infiltration globally as well as increasing government regulation on the securities. These systems enable the reduction the manpower cost.

Perimeter intrusion detection systems are the systems that are used by various industry verticals as well as by the government to detect the presence of an intruder attempting to breech the secured perimeter. It can detect the climb over and breakthrough activities of intruder. It includes various products like radar and electronic detection systems, fences and barriers. These Detection systems are built using the sensors. There has been a surge in the installations of video surveillance which can be accessed through the cloud and wireless technology as it is more efficient in terms of accuracy and size.

Market Drivers:

The Surge in the installations of video surveillance for security systems is driving the growth of the market

There is an increasing demand for remote access through the cloud and wireless technology in security systems is boosting the market growth

The rising need for security against the terrorism globally which is driving the growth of the market

The string need for reducing the manpower expenditure is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The Increase in the false alarm rates is hindering the market growth

The difficulties in integrating the existing systems with the new technology is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market

By Component

Solutions

Sensors Microwave Sensors Infrared Sensors Fiber Optic Sensors Radar Sensors Video Surveillance Systems

Hardware Cameras Monitors Servers Storage

Software Video Management Software Video Analytics

Services Professional Services Implementation and Integration Services Support and Maintenance Services Consulting Services Managed Services



By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Open Area

Fence-Mounted

Buried

By End User

Critical Infrastructure

Military and Defense

Land

Naval

Airborne

Government

Transportation

Industrial

Correctional Facilities

Commercial

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2016, Honeywell International Inc. has made an acquisition deal of USD 480Million by acquiring Xtralis, a leader in providing smoke detection as well as advanced perimeter securities technology and video analytics software. This transaction will strengthen the business in surging security and fire business

In January 2019, Harper Charlie Group Ltd., partnered with building defense systems to promote and sell perimeter security solutions in the Middle East region. This will promote complete range of system manufactured by Harper Charlie hence growing the demand of perimeter detection system in the region

Competitive Analysis

Global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of perimeter intrusion detection systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market are United Technologies, Harper Chalice Group Ltd., Godrej.com, Senstar Corporation, Future Fiber Technologies, PureTech Systems Inc., Detection Technologies, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Cias Elettronica Srl, DeTekion Security Systems Inc., RBtech Perimeter Security Systems, Jacksons Fencing, Johnson Controls, Southwest Microwave Inc., SightLogix, Heras, Axis Communications AB, D-Fence, Fiber SenSys Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Anixter Inc., ADVANCED PERIMETERE SYSTEMS LTD., SORHEA, FLIR Systems Inc., among others.

Major Highlights of Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

