Perillaldehyde Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Perillaldehyde which is also known as perilla aldehyde, is a natural organic compound basically found in the herb named perilla. Furthermore, it is also found in numerous other plants & essential oils. Perillaldehyde is a volatile liquid and utilized as food additives for flavoring and also in perfumery to add spiciness. It is readily converted into perilla alcohol, which is mainly applied in fragrance formulation in perfumery. Perillaldehyde can be generated naturally as well as synthetically. Perilladehyde is most widely used in the food & beverage industry for various application.

The perilladehyde market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in industries, including food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, water treatment, and others. Significant growth of the food & beverage industry globally is a prime factor responsible for the growth of the perillaldehyde market. Growth in the urban population along with increased consumer spending has further resulted in a change in food preferences & eating habits-increasing consumption of packaged and processed food that is estimated to drive the growth of the perillaldehyde market. The rise in disposable income coupled with an increased inclination of youth towards styling, self-hygiene, and grooming for better self-representation has further upsurged the sales of cosmetics & personal care products. Hence, the growing consumption of cosmetics & personal care products is estimated to bolster the demand for perillaldehyde.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global perilladehyde market is segmented on the basis of grade, source, and end-use. On the basis of grade, the perilladehyde market is segmented into food grade and industrial grade. The perilladehyde market on the basis of the source is classified into natural and synthetic. On the basis of end-use, global perilladehyde market is bifurcated into food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, water treatment, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the perilladehyde market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the perilladehyde market in these regions.

