Perfusion Systems Industry Future Outlook and Global Forecasts 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Perfusion Systems Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Component, the global perfusion systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,442.28 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global perfusion systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The perfusion systems market by type is segmented into bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure driven perfusion systems, and small mammal organ perfusion systems. In 2018, the bioreactor perfusion systems segment held a largest market share of 44.3% of the perfusion systems market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing production by the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical and its advantages including, high quality of product, product stability, and scalability. Moreover, the microfluidic perfusion systems segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to increasing application of basic cell biology, molecular biological assays, tissue engineering, and systems biology.

The report segments the global perfusion systems market as follows:

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Type

Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

Gravity or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Component

Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart-Lung Machines

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others

Organ transplantation is a surgical process done when a patient’s organ has stopped functioning completely. The organ transplant is commonly done for the organs such as heart, liver and kidney. However, the rising cases of the chronic diseases are leading to the need of the transplantation for the other organs such as lung, pancreases, cornea, and vascular tissues among others. The organ transplantation surgeries are rising across the world. For instance, in Spain, approximately 5,260 transplant surgeries were performed, among which nearly 3,200 were kidney transplant and around 1,200 were liver transplant surgeries. The number of heart transplant surgeries were approximately 300 and lung were nearly 360. The public-private partnership in assistance with the transplant coordinators has enormously contributed to the improvement of the organ transplantation.

As per the National Chronic Kidney Disease fact sheet 2017, states that approximately, 30 million people in US are estimated to have chronic kidney diseases. Similarly, according to the National Institute id Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases states that nearly 661,000 Americans have kidney failure among these nearly, 468,000 patients are taking dialysis, and approximately 193,000 have undergone kidney transplantation. Therefore, the increasing incidences are likely to grow more needs for the kidney transplantation in the coming years. Likewise, it is estimated that the growing numbers of the heart diseases are also responsible to drive the market in coming futures.

