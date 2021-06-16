Perfume Ingredients Chemicals Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Fragrance refers to a wide range of ingredients used to impart scent. A perfume is a mixture of fragrant aroma compounds and essential oils, solvents and fixatives. Perfume ingredient chemicals are complex combinations of synthetic and/or natural substances which are added to products to give them a distinctive scent. These ingredients consist of herbal and synthetic materials. The common ingredients found in perfume are benzyl alcohol, acetone, linalool, ethanol, ethyl acetate, benzaldehyde, camphor, formaldehyde, methylene chloride and limonene. Synthetic musks and phthalates are potentially hazardous compounds which are also used as perfume ingredients. Coumarin, á-amyl cinnamaldehyde, benzyl benzonate, p-anisaldehyde and benzyl acetate are aroma chemicals used most widely in cosmetics and toiletries. The perfume ingredients chemicals find applications in soaps & detergents, cosmetics & toiletries, fine fragrances, household products such as incense sticks, scouring cleaners, candles, woodwork, etc. and other products such as aromatherapy and pesticides.

Global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Rising urbanisation, increased demand for natural and healthy products and ageing population are the main influencers to driver the shifting consumer preferences. The trend for herbal fragrances and increased spending on fragrant cosmetics is driving the growth of perfume ingredients chemicals market. The increase in demand for natural/herbal fragrances and the shifting consumer preferences towards personal care and aromatic cosmetic products is expected to foster the growth of perfume ingredients chemical market.

Developing demand for herbal fragrances and patron inclination for fragrant cosmetics & non-public care merchandise expect boosting the global perfume ingredients marketplace increase.

The perfume ingredients market is driven by new consumer products, especially hair and skin care products. Product innovation strategies with regards to cosmetics and toiletries is driving the overall perfume ingredients market. In order to increase and retain consumer base there has been continuous product innovations in cosmetics and toiletries thereby driving the perfume ingredients chemicals market.

Owing to the improved living standards a growing importance of aromatherapy is seen which is another factor augmenting the growth of perfume ingredients chemicals market. The recovering economy and dropping fuel prices might enable the consumers to increase their spending on perfumes thus, creating opportunities for the perfume ingredients chemical market.

The increasing cost of production and expensive research and development programs in order to comply with the quality of the products is a major constraint for the perfume ingredients chemicals market. In most of the countries, ban on the key raw ingredients and variable cost parameters is expected to increase owing to the adoption of stringent regulatory guidelines. In addition, high cost of extracting raw ingredients and environmental issues is expected to hamper the potential growth of perfume ingredients chemicals market.

Global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals market by type:

Aromatic chemicals

Essential oils

Segmentation of the global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals market by application:

Soaps and detergents

Cosmetics and toiletries

Fine fragrances

Others

Global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals Market: Region-wise Outlook

Increasing demand for fragrances from emerging economies of Latin America and Asia-Pacific will provide opportunities for the perfume ingredients chemical market within the forecast period. Europe dominates the perfume ingredients chemical market followed by North America. In Europe, substantial growth is seen in the regions’ key markets like France, Germany and Switzerland. Owing to the improved standard of living and increased manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific a substantial growth for perfume ingredients market is expected. The rising disposable income of consumers in the countries like Chile, Brazil and Argentina foster the growth of perfume ingredients market.

Global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Perfume Ingredients Chemicals market are

Givaudan,

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc,

MANE,

Firmenich SA,

BASF SE,

Avon Products, Inc,

Shiseido Company,

Limited,

Chanel S.A,

Clarins Fragrance Group,

Cacharel,

COTY INC.,

LVMH,

