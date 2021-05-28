Performance Tires Market 2020 Size Industry Trend and Forecast 2027

The Performance Tires Market Research Report assist clients in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This market research report has the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. While delivering this report, solid commitment to is given to the clients that improve a customer experience. By understanding the importance of sound facts and figures they are accurately inserted in the Performance Tires market report.

Performance tires market will reach at an estimated value of USD 114.3985 million and grow at a CAGR of 14.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for power-efficient and high-performance electronic devices is an essential factor driving the performance tires market.

A tire or tyre is defined as a ring-shaped component which surrounds a wheel’s rim to transfer a vehicle’s load from the axle through the wheel to the ground and also helps in providing traction on the surface over which the wheel travels. Tires help in providing a footprint which is called a contact patch, that is designed to match the weight of the vehicle with the bearing strength of the surface.

Rise in the consumption of tires in the passenger car and especially in heavy commercial vehicles is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising focus on reduction in carbon footprints, rising need for convenience and driver assistance, increased maintenance and replacement costs of conventional OTR tires, rising innovations in materials and advancements utilized for automotive manufacturing, the normal operational period of vehicles has expanded considerably, which in turn increases the demand for vehicles, rise in the production of vehicles all over the globe, rising demand of the vehicles due to increase in population and increasing disposable income are the major factors among others boosting the performance tires market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and increasing modernization in the production techniques of vehicles and rising research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for performance tires market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increase in the prices of vehicles due to increased technology is the vital factor among others which will curtail the market growth, and will further challenge the performance tires market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Performance Tires Market Scope and Segmentation:

Performance tires market is segmented on the basis of type, application, tire type, sales channel, design and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, performance tires market is segmented into V symbol, Z symbol, W symbol and Y symbol.

Based on application, the performance tires market is segmented into passenger tires and light truck/SUV tires.

Based on tire type, the performance tires market is segmented into racing slick, tread tire and other tire types.

Based on sales channel, performance tires market is segmented into OEM and replacement/aftermarket.

Based on design, performance tires market is segmented into radial and bias.

The performance tires market is also segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers and off-the-road (OTR).

Performance Tires Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

Leading Key Players Operating in the Performance Tires Market Includes:

The major players covered in performance tires market report are Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Sumitomo Corporation, Yokohama Tire Corporation, Hankook Tire & Technology Co.,Ltd., Nokian Tyres plc, CEAT Ltd., Toyo Tire Corporation, Shandong Tang Ren Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd., Hebei Huichao Machinery Parts Co., Ltd., PDW GROUP OFFICIAL SITE., Jiangxi Deyou Technology Co., Ltd., Pengda Rubber Product Factory and Qingdao Keter Tyre Co.Limited Trading Company among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

