Performance Analytics Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Performance Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global performance analytics market forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026. Performance analytics is an analytical solution used for recording, collecting and interpreting data related to various business processes across the organization. It is widely utilized for managing and monitoring the supply chain, employees, finances, information technology (IT), operations and sales and marketing processes. Performance analytics includes key performance indicators (KPIs), data collectors, embedded dashboards, time charts and purpose-built metrics to measure and accelerate performance. It assists in making efficient staffing decisions, streamlining preparation for self-inspection and developing future growth strategies. It finds extensive application across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Market Trends:

The global performance analytics market is primarily being driven by the its widespread adoption in the BFSI industry for monitoring sales and revenue, transaction activities, and market and portfolio analysis. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in minimizing human errors and provide continuous and real-time assessment and feedback. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of performance analytics in the healthcare industry for improving operational transparency and patient satisfaction and the rising requirement for performance tracking solutions for students across e-learning platforms, are anticipated to favor the market growth.

Performance Analytics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment mode, organization size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Service

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Financial Performance

Sales and Marketing Performance

IT Operations Performance

Supply Chain Performance

Employee Performance

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

