Performance Analytics Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

Global performance analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the high demand by the enterprises to improve their quality and time reduction for the creation of various unique strategies. There is high pressure on various industry verticals to meet the deadlines which can be done through the analytical solutions.

Performance analytics refer to an analytics application that helps to simplify tracking, dashboarding and reporting of key performance indicators. It helps the businesses in answering the key questions through which the business quality can be enhanced and cost is reduced. It is widely used in various industries like banking, financial services, insurance, and manufacturing, E-commerce for sales and marketing analytics, employee performance analytics as well as their financial and operational analytics. Organizations can achieve their operational goals as well as performance goals.

Market Drivers:

· The Surge in the need for generating insights from continuously rising volume of data is driving the market growth

· The increasing prevalence of metrics driven business performance assessment is boosting the market growth

· The various technological advancements and upgradations in the field of technology and computer systems is driving the growth of the market

· The awareness among industry players to increase efficiency of their employees has led the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

· The lack of awareness regarding the positive results and impacts of performance analytics solutions for the company is hindering the growth of the market

· There are rising concerns about return on investment in the performance analytics solution

· Data privacy and security is major factor that is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Performance Analytics Market

By Component

o Software

o Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

By Application

o Sales and Marketing Performance Analytics

o Financial Performance Analytics

o Supply Chain Performance Analytics

o IT Operations Performance Analytics

o Employee Performance Analytics

o Others

By Analytics Type

o Predictive Analytics

o Prescriptive Analytics

o Descriptive Analytics

By Deployment Model

o On-Premises

o Cloud

By Organization Size

o Small and Medium Businesses

o Large Businesses

By End User

o Banking, financial Services and Insurance

o IT and Telecommunications

o Retail and E-Commerce

o Government and Defense

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Energy and Utilities

o Construction and Engineering

o Others

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, ServiceNow launched a new platform Jakarta that will automate and increase the efficiency of the business process by enhancing the features like platform interface, performance analytics, service now express and security operations

In June 2016, IBM and Acxiom LLC announced their collaboration which will help and empower the business to utilize advanced predictive consumer analytics on IBM cloud. The alliance solved a major problem of data scientist by providing them the curated and extensive data sets which restricts the time consumption in data preparation. The technology also helps the business in making decisions on marketing objectives through highly predictive variables

Competitive Analysis

Global performance analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of performance analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global performance analytics market are Envisio Solutions Inc., Performance Analytics Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Adaptive Insights, Siemens, Xactly Corporation, Optymyze, ServiceNow, Callidus Software Inc., Prophix Software Inc., Longview Solutions, NICE Ltd., Tagetik Software srl, QUANTROS INC., McKinsey & Company, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Teradata, Tata Consultancy Services Limited among others.

Major Highlights of Performance Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Performance Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Performance Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Performance Analytics market.

