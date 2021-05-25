Peracetic Acid Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
The continuously rising hygiene and antimicrobial safety concerns across the globe, technological advancements and a bid to minimize the spread of infections, promote safe consumption are the key factors contributing to the high CAGR in the forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Peracetic Acid market was valued at USD 623.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1204.7 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The study covers the genre of chemicals and materials with special focus on the Peracetic Acid market. Peracetic acid (CH3CO3H), also known as Peroxyacetic acid (PAA), is an organic compound used for antimicrobial purposes. It is a colourless liquid with the specific acrid odour indicative of acetic acid. The compound is a combination of two versatile compounds namely, Hydrogen Peroxide and Acetic acid. It is manufactured industrially by autoxidation of acetaldehyde. This compound is formed upon the treatment of acetic acid with hydrogen peroxide and a strong acid catalyst.
The comprehensive analysis of the Peracetic Acid market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Peracetic Acid market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Peracetic Acid industry.
The Peracetic Acid research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BioSafe Systems, Peroxy Chem, Airedale Chemical, Evonik, Aditya Birla Chemicals, FMC Corp. and Solvay S.A.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Peracetic Acid market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Peracetic Acid market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Peracetic Acid industry throughout the forecast period.
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Bactericide and fungicide
- Bleaching agent
- Sterilizing agent
- Polymerization catalyst
- Sanitizing agent
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Solution Grade
- Distilled Grade
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Food and Beverage:
- Fresh produce
- Dairy
- Breweries
- Wineries
- Meat, Poultry and Seafood
- Agriculture
- Water Treatment
- Medical and Healthcare
- Paper and Pulp
Peracetic Acid market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Peracetic Acid Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Peracetic Acid Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Peracetic Acid market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Peracetic Acid industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Peracetic Acid industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Peracetic Acid industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Peracetic Acid market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
