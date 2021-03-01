Peracetic Acid Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Key Strategies, Demand, Size, Share and Regional Trends by Forecast to 2027

Peracetic Acid Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Peracetic Acid Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Peracetic Acid Market Report:

Also dubbed as peroxyacetic acid, peracetic acid is an organic compound, which has a pungent odor same as acetic acid and is a colorless liquid. Peracetic acid is employed as an antimicrobial in different household as well as industrial processes, which comprises agricultural processes, food establishment, lavatories, medical facilities, pasteurizers in breweries, dairy processing plants, beverage plants, and wineries. It is also used to avoid biofilm formation in pulp sectors and as the disinfectant for medical supplies. Rising requirement for peracetic acid in beverage and food processing industries is predicted to power the usage of peracetic acid.

Peracetic acid market is divided by application, type, and geography. Further, types of peracetic acid include sterilant, disinfectant, and sanitizer. Application of peracetic acid comprises the sectors of water treatment, healthcare, pulp & paper, and food. Area wise, peracetic acid market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. China is the top nation in terms of employment of peracetic acid owing to rising requirement from food sectors.

Key Players in the Peracetic Acid Market Report

The major players included in the global peracetic acid market forecast are,

Evonik Industries

Solvay Chemicals

Kemira Chemicals

PeroxyChem

Enviro Tech Chemical Services

Ecolab

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Peracetic Acid Market Key Segments:

By Application: Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer, Others

By Grade: Solution grade, Distilled grade

By End-Use: Healthcare, Food & beverage, Water treatment, Pulp & paper, Others

Increasing Requirement Of Peracetic Acid In Different Beverages Processing Application Is Serving As A Top Development Booster For The Market

The peracetic acid market is majorly powered by the rising usage of peracetic acid in different allied sectors such as beverage and food processing industries. Peracetic acid got acknowledgment from the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) as safe chemicals and as antimicrobial to defend food for longer time. This has created many new application of peracetic acid as microbial disinfectants and food preservatives over the last couple of years.

In food sector, peracetic acid is used widely as a preservative for poultry and meat and fisheries items. In addition to this, increasing requirement of peracetic acid in different beverages processing application is also serving as a top development booster for the market. Nevertheless, the conventional application of peracetic acid market such as personal care & healthcare applications and industrial cleaning disinfectants is rising which in turn is powering the market of peracetic acid.

Developments in manufacturing tech, innovative techniques designed for the employment of peracetic acid in many new applications in a series of goods, and growing popularity of bio-based chemicals are predicted to lay new avenues for of peracetic acid market in years to come.

The Peracetic Acid Market In North America Is Predicted To Develop At A Moderate Rate Over The Coming Period

The peracetic acid market in North America is predicted to develop at a moderate rate over the coming period. Strong demand from food & beverage sector in the region and increasing usage of PAA in water treatment are contributing to this demand. In the US, requirement for food & beverages was the utmost in 2015, and this trend is predicted to carry on over the coming period. Efforts taken by government organizations together with private firms to simplify PAA employment in water treatment is predicted to add favorably to the requirement for water treatment and the section is predicted to see the max growth over the coming period. Europe leads the peracetic acid market in terms of valuation and is predicted to do so over the coming period.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

