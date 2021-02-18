Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Market Growth Globally

The report titled “Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2027)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Per Diem Nurse Staffing market by that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market.The report analyzes the Per Diem Nurse Staffing market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and distribution channel.

Global per diem nurse staffing market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing shortage of working staff in various healthcare facilities to meet the growing number of patients being admitted.

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Per Diem Nurse Staffing Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin):

Novation Companies, Inc

FlexRN

AMN Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc

Cross Country Healthcare

Medical Staffing Network

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the global economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report.. DBMR has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. This market report contains precise introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business.

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Segmentation:

By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Others)

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, FlexRN announced that they had acquired Progressive Nursing Staffers including their healthcare staff, nurses, and client agreements. Located in Stafford, Virginia, United States Progressive Nursing Staffers provide highly professional and skilled professionals to meet the demands from various businesses and end-users. This acquisition will help Flex RN in enhancing their client and service base in the region as well as throughout the United States

In August 2017, Novation Companies, Inc. announced that they had acquired Healthcare Staffing, Inc., based out of Atlanta, Georgia, United States Healthcare Staffing provides a wide-range of services for human resource outsourcing especially with their relationships being strong with a wide-number of healthcare providers throughout the United States region. This acquisition will provide a valuable growth stage for Novation Companies, Inc. with acquisition of a business with high expertise and service portfolio

Competitive Analysis:

Global per diem nurse staffing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of per diem nurse staffing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global per diem nurse staffing market are Novation Companies, Inc.; FlexRN; AMN Healthcare; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; Cross Country Healthcare; Medical Staffing Network; HealthTrust Workforce Solutions; Flexwise Health, LLC; Supplemental Health Care; ATC Virgina; Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.; Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.; GrapeTree Medical Staffing; Interim HealthCare Inc.; CareerStaff Unlimited; Gifted Healthcare; InGenesis, Inc. ProLink Staffing; GHR Healthcare among others.

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Scope and Market Size

Per diem nurse staffing is a temporary solution of professional nurse staffing in a healthcare facility, clinics, long-term nursing care facilities, home care or any other users. This service involves provision of skilled nurses on a daily-work basis to meet the requirements of working staff shortage or during crunch times. This service involves last-minute demands of nurses from the end-users wherein the nurses are highly compensated for their work.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of geriatric population worldwide giving rise to greater demand for healthcare staff and nurses; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High prevalence of a number of chronic disorders resulting in increased demands for healthcare staff; this is another factor uplifting the market growth in the forecast period

High growth in establishments of healthcare facilities worldwide will also propel the growth of this market

Flexible working hours and last-minute service availing of these nurses invokes greater benefits for the end-users acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Higher costs required for remuneration of these nurses as compared to alternative method of nurse staffing is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations and compliances presented by the authorities on staffing of workers and skilled professionals will impede the market growth

