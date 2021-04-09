Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2022

Therapeutic peptides are used to treat various types of cardiovascular diseases. Initially, the development of peptides as therapeutic agents was avoided by the pharmaceutical industry due to their low stability, rate of degradation and poor delivery. However, in the present times, with increasing amounts of economic resources being diverted to healthcare R&D, new avenues have opened up for peptide therapeutics.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing FDI in emerging economies along with the emergence of prominent pharmaceutical and biotech companies is fuelling market growth in peptide therapeutics. Besides, growing number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases is also fuelling the market for peptide therapeutics. Breakthroughs in the development of therapeutic peptides for treating cardiovascular diseases and the development of new peptides is also fuelling the market growth. However, various factors such as increasing cost of developing peptides, rapid metabolism of peptide drugs and a stringent regulatory framework may restrain the growth of therapeutic peptides.

The global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,960 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the eptifibatide segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 600 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The eptifibatide segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the drug segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the retail pharmacies segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 425 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The retail pharmacies segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, North America peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period and to be valued at nearly US$ 830 Mn by 2022 end. As perFact.MR forecasts, US peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market is estimated to account for 88.6% revenue share of the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market by 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by 2022 over 2017

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Corden Pharma GmbH, AstraZeneca, plc, Novetide Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Ipsen S.A, Apotex Holdings, Inc. and Merck & Co.

