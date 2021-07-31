People Taken From “Sea-Watch 3” Due To Their Health Condition | free press

Some rescued people had to be brought ashore by the rescue ship “Sea-Watch 3”. The reason for this is ill health, it said.

Rome (AP) – The Italian coastguard has removed several people from the private rescue vessel “Sea-Watch 3” due to their ill health.

Hours earlier, the Sea-Watch crew had enlisted the help of Malta and Italy, the Berlin-based organization Sea-Watch announced on Saturday evening. There were also children under six people, it said. Some would have burns on the body. The “Sea-Watch 3” team rescued nearly 100 boat migrants from distress in the central Mediterranean on Friday and Friday evening.

The “Ocean Viking” of the private organization SOS Mediterranee and the “Astral” of the Open Arms volunteers are currently active in the Mediterranean. There they repeatedly meet refugees and migrants who want to reach the EU in often overcrowded boats. The destinations of the people, who usually depart from Tunisia or Libya, are often Italy or Malta.

