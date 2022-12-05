People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A girl on trip in Colombia was fatally struck by a ship propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, in accordance with media stories.

Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta seashore on trip, Colombian information outlet La Razon reported. On the seashore, she noticed some folks she acknowledged on a ship and climbed aboard.

Fajardo jumped again into the water to retrieve some sandals when the boat propeller struck her, The Archipeilago Press and Radio Colombia Community reported.

Individuals on close by boats screamed as she was pulled onto a jet ski and rushed to a hospital, a video shared by The Archipeilago Press confirmed.

Fajardo was admitted to a hospital at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, the State Social Enterprise Departmental Hospital of San Andrés instructed El Isleño. She was bleeding profusely from cuts on her legs and decrease backbone.

Hospital workers took her into surgical procedure and gave her a number of blood transfusions, trying to resuscitate her when she went into cardiac arrest, the hospital instructed the outlet.

Fajardo died about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the hospital instructed El Isleño.

An investigation into the incident is underway, The Archipeilago Press reported citing a information launch from Maritime Basic Directorate by the Captaincy of Port of San Andrés Islands.

Fajardo was from Cali, a metropolis about 350 miles southwest of Bogotá, Colombia, in accordance with La Razon and El Isleño.

San Andrés island is about 445 miles northwest of mainland Colombia, close to the coast of Nicaragua.

Google Translate was used to translate tales from El Isleño, The Archipeilago Press, Radio Colombia Community, and La Razon. Fb Translate was used to translate posts from The Archipeilago Press.

