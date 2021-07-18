Penguin and Colin Farrell fans will be disappointed

The Batman is perhaps DC’s most anticipated superhero film. Even if it doesn’t ultimately get incorporated into the DCEU, it will no doubt be full of surprises, especially at the level of its cast, with an increasingly impressive Robert Pattinson and a Colin Farrell usually always clean on top of it transforming into one literally dirty penguin.

The Batman: Happy Colin, but disappointed fans?

The Batman has seen many twists and turns in its production. First presented by an enthusiastic Ben Affleck, who wanted to direct the film and play the character of the same name, then finally stepped down after 4 years of hard work and negotiations with Warner. In the end, the cast is maybe even more interesting. The project looks very promising and will be “extraordinary” depending on who interprets the penguin. Actor Colin Farrel actually confided in an interview with Happy Sad Confused.

The actor also spoke about his performance and on-screen appearance time, which is far less than many fans had hoped for. Le Pinguoin will hardly be present for more than ten minutes, in a maximum of six scenes. An element that many will regret seeing how the actor went to great lengths to drastically change his body and interpret his role perfectly, he himself says, it is very embarrassing to see:

I only have five or six scenes so I can’t wait to see the movie as it can’t be ruined by my presence. It’s all good for me, I’ll only be uncomfortable for the nine damn minutes that I’ve been given and for the rest of the time, I’m very impatient to see this universe. The sets were fantastic, the sets were fantastic, and his use of music and sound will be fantastic. And also the cast, everyone from Robert to Zoe.

The Sphinx as the main enemy?

The important piece of information from Colin Farrell’s interview is that his on-screen presence will be less than ten minutes. Which, according to some, is a shame. However, this has the merit of making one point clear: Among the many villains in The Batman, the character of the Sphinx aka The Mystery Man, played by Paul Dano (Okja, Little Miss Sunshine), is the main villain at the heart of the plot.

It had been a long time since the Mystery Man appeared in theaters. His last appearance was in 1997, so to speak, in a cameo of Batman and Robin. Although his last real film appearance was two years earlier, when the excellent Jim Carrey saved Batman Forever from bitter failure. Either way, the film will have no choice but to be good if it is to raise the bar for the DC movie’s reputation that has risen since the Snyder’s Cut.