Pence calls for Social Security reform, private savings accounts
Nidhi Gandhi

In video footage obtained by a Democratic monitoring group, American Bridge, and supplied to Yahoo Information, former Vice President Mike Pence, a doable top-tier contender for the Republican nomination in 2024, tells attendants at a closed-door occasion with the Nationwide Affiliation of Wholesale-Distributors that he desires to “reform” Social Safety and introduce non-public financial savings accounts for recipients. Critics have lengthy derided the thought of overhauling social safety, as an effort to “privatize” the favored authorities program that might most likely end in cuts within the quantity aged and disabled People obtain.

