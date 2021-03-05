Pen Needles Market 2021: Report Aims to Outline and Forecast, Organization Sizes, Top Vendors Overview-BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owen Mumford, Ltd., HTL-Strefa S.A. etc.

The global pen needles market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Pen needles was valued at USD 1,603.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,280.6 Mn by 2025.

The global pen needles market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, and length and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into insulin therapy, GLP-1 therapy and growth hormone therapy. Based on length, the global pen needles market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm.

The major players operating in the market of pen needles include BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owen Mumford, Ltd., HTL-Strefa S.A., Ultimed, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Allison Medical, Inc., and Artsana S.p.A. among others. The global pen needles market is highly competitive and driven by large number of novel product launches and approvals. For instance, in May 2018, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the leading manufacturers of disposable syringes introduced “Dispovan” insulin pen needle which is the first made-in-India disposable pen needle that is technologically efficient and affordable than that of the currently available products in the market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global Pen Needles market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Pen Needles market is segmented as, Pen Needles and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Pen Needles Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Pen Needles market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Pen Needles market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Pen Needles market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pen Needles market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

