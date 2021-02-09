Pemphigoid Drug Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion with Top Players| Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TWi Pharmaceuticals

This report on the global Pemphigoid Drug market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratergies, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Pemphigoid Drug market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. For Instance Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the key topics in which the market report is divided. The Pemphigoid Drug market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

TWi Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Pemphigoid Drug Market Segmentation:

By Type (Bullous Pemphigoid, Cicatricial Pemphigoid, Pemphigoid Gestationis)

By Medication Type (Corticosteroids, Anti-Biotics, Steroid-Sparing Immunosuppressant Drugs and Others)

By Route of Administration Type (Oral, Injectable and Topical)

Competitive Landscape and Pemphigoid Drug Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pemphigoid drug market are Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TWi Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Akari Therapeutics, Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc , AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc , Celgene Corporation, Bausch Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., Merz Pharma and many others.

Pemphigoid is a rare autoimmune skin disorder that causes the body’s own immune system to attack the layer of skin and separates the bottom layer of skin from above layers, resulting in blistering, itching, redness and rashes. This disease mostly develops in geriatric population.

According to statistics published in European Medicines Agency, 2.5 in every 10,000 people were diagnosed with bullous pemphigoid in the European Union in the year of 2018. This growing incidence of pemphigoid disease, vulnerable aging population and accelerating the demand of newer therapies are key factors for rise in market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of pemphigoid disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the pemphigoid disease

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about pemphigoid in some developing countries

Pemphigoid Drug Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

