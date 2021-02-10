Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market 2021 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities
TMR’s report on the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market. Key players operating in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Report
- What is the sales/revenue generated by each product type, application, and end user segment of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market across all regions during the forecast period?
- What are the opportunities in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?
- Which region is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices segments are expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2030? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?
- What is the market share or position of different companies operating in the global market in 2019?
Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market – Research Objectives and Research Approach
The comprehensive report on the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market begins with an overview of the market, followed by the scope and objectives of this study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study, disease prevalence in different countries, key industry events, technological advancements, regulatory scenario by key countries, and impact of COVID-19 in global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.
For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section divided into smaller ones. The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.
The report analyzes the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market in terms of product type, application, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of them at the end of 2030 has been provided. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investment in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.
Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market – Segmentation
TMR’s study on the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market includes information divided into four sections: product type, application, end user, and region. Changing industry trends and other crucial market dynamics associated with these sections of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market have been discussed in detail.
Product Type
- Mobile
- Fixed
Application
- Urinary Incontinence Treatment
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Sexual Dysfunction
- Others
End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices
Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Introduction
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2018–2030
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.4.2. Market Volume Projections (Units)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Technological Advancements
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.3. Regulatory Scenario, by Key Countries
5.4. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries
5.5. Key Industry Events (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, etc.)
5.6. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (Value Chain and Short / Mid / Long Term Impact)
6. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030
6.3.1. Mobile
6.3.2. Fixed
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type
7. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast by Application, 2018–2030
7.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment
7.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases
7.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction
7.3.4. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
8. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Clinics
8.3.3. Home Care Settings
8.3.4. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
9. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region
10. North America Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030
10.2.1. Mobile
10.2.2. Fixed
10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
10.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment
10.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases
10.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction
10.3.4. Others
10.4. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
10.4.1. Hospitals
10.4.2. Clinics
10.4.3. Home Care Settings
10.4.4. Others
10.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018–2030
10.5.1. U.S.
10.5.2. Canada
10.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.6.1. By Product Type
10.6.2. By Application
10.6.3. By End-user
10.6.4. By Country
11. Europe Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Key Findings
11.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030
11.2.1. Mobile
11.2.2. Fixed
11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
11.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment
11.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases
11.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction
11.3.4. Others
11.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2018–2030
11.4.1. Hospitals
11.4.2. Clinics
11.4.3. Home Care Settings
11.4.4. Others
11.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030
11.5.1. Germany
11.5.2. U.K.
11.5.3. France
11.5.4. Spain
11.5.5. Italy
11.5.6. Rest of Europe
11.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.6.1. By Product Type
11.6.2. By Application
11.6.3. By End-user
11.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
12. Asia Pacific Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Key Findings
12.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030
12.2.1. Mobile
12.2.2. Fixed
12.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
12.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment
12.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases
12.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction
12.3.4. Others
12.4. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
12.4.1. Hospitals
12.4.2. Clinics
12.4.3. Home Care Settings
12.4.4. Others
12.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030
12.5.1. China
12.5.2. Japan
12.5.3. India
12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand
12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
12.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.6.1. By Product Type
12.6.2. By Application
12.6.3. By End-user
12.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
13. Latin America Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Key Findings
13.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030
13.2.1. Mobile
13.2.2. Fixed
13.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
13.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment
13.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases
13.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction
13.3.4. Others
13.4. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
13.4.1. Hospitals
13.4.2. Clinics
13.4.3. Home Care Settings
13.4.4. Others
13.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030
13.5.1. Brazil
13.5.2. Mexico
13.5.3. Rest of Latin America
13.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.6.1. By Product Type
13.6.2. By Application
13.6.3. By End-user
13.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
14. Middle East & Africa Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Key Findings
14.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030
14.2.1. Mobile
14.2.2. Fixed
14.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
14.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment
14.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases
14.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction
14.3.4. Others
14.4. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
14.4.1. Hospitals
14.4.2. Clinics
14.4.3. Home Care Settings
14.4.4. Others
14.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030
14.5.1. GCC Countries
14.5.2. South Africa
14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
14.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.6.1. By Product Type
14.6.2. By Application
14.6.3. By End-user
14.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player – Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
15.2. Market Share/Position Analysis, by Company, 2019
15.3. Company Profiles
15.3.1. Atlantic Therapeutics
15.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.1.2. Company Financials
15.3.1.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.2. Utah Medical Products, Inc.
15.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.2.2. Company Financials
15.3.2.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.3. The Prometheus Group
15.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.3.2. Company Financials
15.3.3.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.4. Shenzhen XFT Medical Limited
15.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.4.2. Company Financials
15.3.4.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.5. KayCo 2 Ltd.
15.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.5.2. Company Financials
15.3.5.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.6. Zynex Medical
15.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.6.2. Company Financials
15.3.6.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.7. TensCare Ltd.
15.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.7.2. Company Financials
15.3.7.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.8. Laborie, Inc.
15.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.8.2. Company Financials
15.3.8.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.9. Verity Medical Ltd
15.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.9.2. Company Financials
15.3.9.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.10. Tic Medizintechnik GmbH
15.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.10.2. Company Financials
15.3.10.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.11. InControl Medical Limited
15.3.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.11.2. Company Financials
15.3.11.3. Growth Strategies
15.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis
Continue…
