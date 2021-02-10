Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market 2021 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market

TMR’s report on the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.

Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.

The report delves into the competition landscape of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market. Key players operating in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by each product type, application, and end user segment of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which region is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices segments are expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2030? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What is the market share or position of different companies operating in the global market in 2019?

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market – Research Objectives and Research Approach

The comprehensive report on the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market begins with an overview of the market, followed by the scope and objectives of this study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study, disease prevalence in different countries, key industry events, technological advancements, regulatory scenario by key countries, and impact of COVID-19 in global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.

For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section divided into smaller ones. The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.

The report analyzes the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market in terms of product type, application, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of them at the end of 2030 has been provided. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investment in the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market.

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market – Segmentation

TMR’s study on the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market includes information divided into four sections: product type, application, end user, and region. Changing industry trends and other crucial market dynamics associated with these sections of the global pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market have been discussed in detail.

Product Type

Mobile

Fixed

Application

Urinary Incontinence Treatment

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Sexual Dysfunction

Others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices

Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Introduction

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2018–2030

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.4.2. Market Volume Projections (Units)

5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Regulatory Scenario, by Key Countries

5.4. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries

5.5. Key Industry Events (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, etc.)

5.6. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (Value Chain and Short / Mid / Long Term Impact)

6. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030

6.3.1. Mobile

6.3.2. Fixed

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

7. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast by Application, 2018–2030

7.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment

7.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases

7.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

8. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Clinics

8.3.3. Home Care Settings

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

9. Global Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

10. North America Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030

10.2.1. Mobile

10.2.2. Fixed

10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

10.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment

10.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases

10.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction

10.3.4. Others

10.4. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

10.4.1. Hospitals

10.4.2. Clinics

10.4.3. Home Care Settings

10.4.4. Others

10.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018–2030

10.5.1. U.S.

10.5.2. Canada

10.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.6.1. By Product Type

10.6.2. By Application

10.6.3. By End-user

10.6.4. By Country

11. Europe Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030

11.2.1. Mobile

11.2.2. Fixed

11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

11.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment

11.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases

11.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction

11.3.4. Others

11.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2018–2030

11.4.1. Hospitals

11.4.2. Clinics

11.4.3. Home Care Settings

11.4.4. Others

11.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030

11.5.1. Germany

11.5.2. U.K.

11.5.3. France

11.5.4. Spain

11.5.5. Italy

11.5.6. Rest of Europe

11.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.6.1. By Product Type

11.6.2. By Application

11.6.3. By End-user

11.6.4. By Country/Sub-region

12. Asia Pacific Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030

12.2.1. Mobile

12.2.2. Fixed

12.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

12.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment

12.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases

12.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction

12.3.4. Others

12.4. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

12.4.1. Hospitals

12.4.2. Clinics

12.4.3. Home Care Settings

12.4.4. Others

12.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030

12.5.1. China

12.5.2. Japan

12.5.3. India

12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand

12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

12.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.6.1. By Product Type

12.6.2. By Application

12.6.3. By End-user

12.6.4. By Country/Sub-region

13. Latin America Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030

13.2.1. Mobile

13.2.2. Fixed

13.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

13.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment

13.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases

13.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction

13.3.4. Others

13.4. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

13.4.1. Hospitals

13.4.2. Clinics

13.4.3. Home Care Settings

13.4.4. Others

13.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.6.1. By Product Type

13.6.2. By Application

13.6.3. By End-user

13.6.4. By Country/Sub-region

14. Middle East & Africa Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Product Type, 2018–2030

14.2.1. Mobile

14.2.2. Fixed

14.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

14.3.1. Urinary Incontinence Treatment

14.3.2. Neurodegenerative Diseases

14.3.3. Sexual Dysfunction

14.3.4. Others

14.4. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

14.4.1. Hospitals

14.4.2. Clinics

14.4.3. Home Care Settings

14.4.4. Others

14.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030

14.5.1. GCC Countries

14.5.2. South Africa

14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.6.1. By Product Type

14.6.2. By Application

14.6.3. By End-user

14.6.4. By Country/Sub-region

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player – Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

15.2. Market Share/Position Analysis, by Company, 2019

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. Atlantic Therapeutics

15.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.1.2. Company Financials

15.3.1.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2. Utah Medical Products, Inc.

15.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.2.2. Company Financials

15.3.2.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.3. The Prometheus Group

15.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.3.2. Company Financials

15.3.3.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.4. Shenzhen XFT Medical Limited

15.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.4.2. Company Financials

15.3.4.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.5. KayCo 2 Ltd.

15.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.5.2. Company Financials

15.3.5.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.6. Zynex Medical

15.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.6.2. Company Financials

15.3.6.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.7. TensCare Ltd.

15.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.7.2. Company Financials

15.3.7.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.8. Laborie, Inc.

15.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.8.2. Company Financials

15.3.8.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.9. Verity Medical Ltd

15.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.9.2. Company Financials

15.3.9.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.10. Tic Medizintechnik GmbH

15.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.10.2. Company Financials

15.3.10.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.11. InControl Medical Limited

15.3.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.11.2. Company Financials

15.3.11.3. Growth Strategies

15.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis

