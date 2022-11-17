Pelosi says she ‘enjoyed working with 3 presidents’; doesn’t mention Trump
Throughout her speech on the Home flooring Thursday during which she declared she wouldn’t search to be Democratic chief within the subsequent Congress, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated she loved working with three presidents and touted achievements with George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. She didn’t point out Donald Trump, throughout whose time period she was Home minority chief and speaker and led two impeachment proceedings towards him.