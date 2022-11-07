Pelosi says retirement decision ‘will be affected’ by attack on husband

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a brand new interview mentioned the assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi, will have an effect on the choice she makes of whether or not or to not retire from Congress ought to Democrats lose management of the Home on this month’s midterm elections.

“I’ve to say my determination can be affected about what occurred the final week or two,” Pelosi instructed CNN’s Anderson Cooper in her first sit-down interview for the reason that assault on her husband.

Pressed additional on if her determination can be impacted by the assault, Pelosi instructed Cooper “sure.”

Pelosi’s full interview with CNN is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. EST on “AC360.”

The Speaker’s feedback come lower than two weeks after her husband, 82, was injured throughout a break-in on the couple’s San Francisco residence. Authorities allege that David DePape, 42, broke into the residence by way of a glass door within the early hours of Oct. 28, threatened to carry the Speaker hostage, and hit Paul Pelosi over the top with a hammer. The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. on the time.

Additionally they come simply earlier than the midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to take management of the Home — an end result that may put an finish to Pelosi’s tenure as Speaker and lift questions as as to whether or not the longtime chief of the Democratic caucus will retire.

In 2018, Pelosi, 82, promised that she would surrender the Speaker’s gavel on the finish of this time period, however some Democrats assume that she could retain her place if the occasion pulls out an upset and holds management of the decrease chamber.

Such a outcome could be a giant shock, nevertheless, with Republicans extensively favored to win the Home.

The Speaker herself has been mum about her future plans.

Paul Pelosi was transported to a hospital following the October incident, the place he underwent profitable surgical procedure to deal with a cranium fracture and critical accidents to his proper arm and arms.

He was launched from the hospital on Thursday, however “stays underneath medical doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a protracted restoration course of and convalescence,” in response to a press release from the Speaker.

On Friday, in her first on-camera remarks for the reason that assault, the Speaker mentioned her husband “can be nicely,” noting “it’s going to be a protracted haul.”

In one other clip of Pelosi’s interview with CNN, the Speaker described the second she realized concerning the assault.

“I used to be sleeping in Washington D.C., I had simply gotten within the night time earlier than from San Francisco, and I hear the doorbell ring and assume, it’s 5 one thing, I search for I see it’s 5, it have to be the mistaken house. No. It rings once more after which bang, bang, bang, bang, bang on the door,” she instructed Cooper.

“So I run to the door and I used to be very scared, I see the Capitol Police, and so they mentioned we now have to come back in to speak to you,” she added.

Pelosi mentioned her kids and grandchildren instantly got here to thoughts, telling Cooper “I by no means thought it will be Paul as a result of, you already know, I knew he wouldn’t be out and about, let’s say.”

“And they also got here in,” she mentioned, referring to the police. “At the moment we didn’t even know the place he was or what his situation was, we simply knew there was an assault on him in our residence.”

DePape faces numerous state and federal costs, together with tried homicide and tried kidnapping. He entered a not responsible plea for the state costs, and faces between 13 years and life in jail for these felonies.

