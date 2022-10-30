Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The person accused of attacking Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco house, in response to an individual briefed on the investigation, in what’s the newest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

The particular person was not approved to publicly talk about the Pelosi case and spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity Sunday.

The assault on Democratic chief’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, lower than two weeks earlier than earlier than the Nov. 8 election that can decide management of Congress was a jarring reminder of the nation’s poisonous political local weather.

Police mentioned the suspect, recognized as David DePape, 42, confronted Paul Pelosi within the household’s Pacific Heights house early Friday and, the AP has reported, demanded to know, “The place is Nancy?”

The 2 males struggled over a hammer earlier than officers responding to a 911 name to the house noticed DePape strike Paul Pelosi a minimum of as soon as, police mentioned. DePape was arrested on suspicion of tried homicide, elder abuse and housebreaking. He’s anticipated to be arraigned early within the coming week.

Eerie echoes of the Jan. 6 riot had been obvious within the Paul Pelosi assault.

Rioters who swarmed the Capitol attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted loud calls demanding “The place’s Nancy?” Some within the siege had been seen contained in the Capitol carrying zip ties.

The violent assault on a congressional chief’s household comes as threats to lawmakers and different political officers are at all-time highs immediately.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington when he husband was attacked. She quickly returned to San Francisco, the place he husband was hospitalized. He had surgical procedure for a cranium fracture, and suffered different accidents to his arms and arms, her workplace mentioned.

“Our kids, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening assault on our Pop,” she mentioned in a letter late Saturday to colleagues. “We’re grateful for the fast response of legislation enforcement and emergency providers, and for the life-saving medical care he’s receiving.”

Paul Pelosi stays hospitalized and “continues to enhance,” she informed colleagues.