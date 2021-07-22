Pegasus affair: France starts investigations | free press

Was the cell phone spied on by French President Emmanuel Macron? His number should in any case be on a list of a foreign security service. Paris now wants to check the evidence.

Paris (dpa) – Following media revelations about the Pegasus surveillance software, France is now investigating the allegations. Head of state Emmanuel Macron is taking the matter “very seriously,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told radio station France Inter on Thursday.

A special meeting led by Macron at the Élysée Palace will deal with the matter.

According to information from the daily newspaper “Le Monde”, Macron and several members of the government were possible targets for the surveillance software Pegasus from the Israeli provider NSO in 2019. One of Macron’s cell phone numbers is on a Moroccan security agency’s list for possible espionage.

Elysée circles had already said after the publication that the media information did not mean that Macron’s mobile phone was actually spied on. However, if the reported facts turned out to be true, “of course they are very serious”. Morocco denied any involvement in the surveillance of public figures.

Pegasus exploits vulnerabilities in smartphone software to gain extensive access to data. Attal said in the radio interview that the cell phones of the head of state were regularly swapped.

The French government numbers belong to a dataset with more than 50,000 telephone numbers, which an international journalists consortium has evaluated together with the organizations Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, according to Le Monde. The numbers are said to have been selected by NSO customers as potential espionage targets. NSO denied the allegations and denied individual details from the reports. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, NDR, WDR and “Zeit” are also involved in the journalists’ consortium.

According to another report from “Le Monde”, the list also included about 30 journalists and heads of media companies in France. After a complaint from two journalists and the publishing house of the online platform “Mediapart”, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation.