Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Tremendous Opportunity Reach High Revenue Growth 2021-2027

Peer-to-peer lending providers have provided crucial financing solutions by providing easy loans for small and medium businesses at reasonable interest rates. According to the report published in 2014 by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, peer-to-peer interest rates are typically lower than those of credit cards for most borrowers. This is combined with a superior user-friendly experience for both borrowers and investors. Since the market is in the nascent stage and has less competition, it is expected to attract more customers in the near future. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market was accounted for US$ 124.9 Billion in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 48.2% for the period 2019-2027.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:- Daric Inc., Prosper Marketplace, Inc., Pave, Inc., CommonBond Inc., Social Finance, Inc., Upstart Network Inc., Social Finance, Inc., Funding Circle Limited, Peerform, and CircleBack Lending, Inc.

Scope of the market report:-

By End-User Consumer Credit

Small Business

Student Loans

Real Estate By Business Model Traditional P2P Lending

Marketplace Lending Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

