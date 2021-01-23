Peer to Peer Insurance Market Grooming with $63.2 Billion by 2028 with Allied Peers,Axieme,Bandboo,besure,BitPark,Broodfunds,CommonEasy,Cycle Syndicate,Darwinsurance,First Club Insurance,Friendsurance,Gaggel,goBundl,Guevara,Huddle Insurance,InsurePal,Intercare,Jointly

The Global market for Peer to Peer Insurance is forecast to reach $63.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of +32% from 2021 to 2028.

A P2P insurance model is typically a small group of friends, family members or individuals with similar interests, who team up to contribute to each other’s losses. In effect, each of the insured assumes responsibility for the entire group’s risk profile. Each of the members are therefore motivated to keep their individual risk as low as possible to benefit the rest of the group.

A new wave of peer-to-peer insurance using blockchain technology and self-governing models has recently emerged. Under the self-governing model, policyholders within the community collectively manage all insurance functions, such as setting policy rules, accepting new members, making and approving claims, and paying reimbursements.

Major Key Players Included in Peer to Peer Insurance Market:

Allied Peers,Axieme,Bandboo,besure,BitPark,Broodfunds,CommonEasy,Cycle Syndicate,Darwinsurance,First Club Insurance,Friendsurance,Gaggel,goBundl,Guevara,Huddle Insurance,InsurePal,Intercare,Jointly,KarmaCoverage,Laka,Lemonade,Naked Insurance,P2P Protect,PeerCover,PeersMutual Protection,PeerSure,Pineapple,Prince Insure,Quark Alliance,SHAcom,teambrella,TongJu Bao,TribeCha,Tribe,Tribe Cover,Turtleneck,Unknown,Uvamo,Vernam,Versicherix,Vouch Insurance,WorldCover,Zero,Zhongtuobang

It gives the broad elaboration of the market by analyzing the Global Peer to Peer Insurance Market into several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa They also throw light on prominent players in the global market. Additionally, it presents a comparative study of key players operating in global regions.

