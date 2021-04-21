Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027
The global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Peer-to-peer fundraising is a method of fundraising that leverages your supporters to fundraise on your behalf. It’s also known as social fundraising, personal and/or team fundraising, or p2p fundraising. Peer-to-peer fundraising is a great way to get new donors and reach new networks of people.
Competitive Companies
The Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
Charityproud
DonorPerfect Fundraising Software
Salsa CRM
Kindful
eTapestry
NeonCRM
CrowdRise
MemberClicks
Aplos
DonorStudio
EveryAction
Classy
Qgiv
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Type Synopsis:
Cloud Based
On-premises
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market in Major Countries
7 North America Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Report Key Audience
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Systems Market?
