PEEK Market Insights on Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Applications and Regional Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the PEEK market are PEEK market are Victrex PLC, Solvay S.A., Evonik, SABIC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Zyex Ltd, Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., Jrlon Inc., J. K. Overseas, Darter Plastics Inc., Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd, Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp., A. Schulman, and more.

PEEK Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry:

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a thermally stable polymer that is semi-crystalline in nature. It has properties such as high temperature resistance, hydrolysis resistance, self-lubrication, easy processing, and high mechanical strength, due to which it has applications in several industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, medical and others.

Global PEEK market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 928.34 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to replacement of conventional materials by PEEK

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for PEEK in aerospace and automotive industries drives the market growth

Growing demand for high temperature resistance materials act as a driver in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High Price as compared to conventional materials

Increasing competition from hybrid polymers and composites

The PEEK Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type

Unfilled

Carbon Filled

Glass Filled

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Medical

Others

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

