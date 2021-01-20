Pedro Pascal clears things up about his character

While the second season of The Mandalorian ended last December and the third is slated for the end of the year, here’s a message that provides some answers to many questions.

That’s the way, but …

The mystique that has surrounded the character of Din Djarin for two seasons and is played by the actor Pedro Pascal in the series The Mandalorian is related to his armor, his skin and thus his helmet. All of this combined with that always indifferent voice. As a reminder, his sacred oath to the Mandalores prevents him from taking off his helmet and revealing his face.

Season 1 saw a lot of questions and speculation about the networks surrounding the Mandalorian. As a reminder, he only took off his helmet once in season 1 and he was standing in front of a droid. For season 2: twice. During an infiltration session at an Imperial base and at the very end of the season, during a heartbreaking goodbye to Grogu.

On the way to a further development of Mando?

After his events and an interview with IndieWire, Pedro Pascal announced that he could perform more without a helmet in the coming third season:

He repeats over and over that this is the way, but that doesn’t mean it is the only way. I find it fascinating to play with this idea. We don’t know what will become of him. In a crowded room, he took off his helmet

Because yes, there were a lot of people present during these two sequences. It also raises questions about a possible change in character. The breakup between Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian is likely to have a huge impact on the Aura fans who made him. The launch of Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which is slated to take place before the Mandalorian’s return, could also affect the rest of the events, particularly the timeliness that season three is in.

According to reports, Disney + has confirmed that season three is in development and scheduled for release in December 2021.