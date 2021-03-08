Pedro Chagas Freitas is going to publish a children’s book about a virus

It’s called “Hasta la Vista, Virus” and tells the story of two friends who can no longer play as before.

The new book is for the kids.

Pedro Chagas Freitas is one of the best-selling authors in Portugal, but his new story is vastly different from the record his readers have become accustomed to. The author will be releasing Hasta La Vista, Virus, a children’s story this month.

The book is just Pedro Chagas Freitas’ second foray into children’s stories. With 30 pages, it is expected to appear in bookshops (at least digitally) on March 9th and costs € 7.90. The launch of Oficina do Livro, featuring illustrations by Célia Fernandes, is one of the news of the month after the Leya group suspended book launches in January and February.

The story centers around two characters, Filipe and Zé, two great friends. “One day,” the abstract says, “the unthinkable will happen and a virus will appear that will prevent them from fully embracing and playing as before.” This virus seems scary, but with the help of the professor and all classmates they find a way to turn into superheroes and fight this virus together. “

Filipe and Zé are the heroes.