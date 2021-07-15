Pediatricians urge adults to get corona vaccination free press

Many children and young people suffer greatly from the hardships brought about by the pandemic. The pediatricians in Germany are therefore attractive to adults.

Cologne (dpa) – Pediatricians are calling on adults to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Because children usually cannot be vaccinated yet due to a lack of vaccine approval, millions of them in Germany depend on adults’ sense of responsibility.

This is stated in a joint call from the Professional Association of Pediatricians (BVKJ) and the German Association for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine (DGKJ). The vaccination call is particularly aimed at adults who work with younger children, as well as those “who want to help protect the youngest through their own vaccination protection”.

“The children have been withdrawn for far too long. Much of what is part of a fulfilling childhood life for us adults has been withheld from them,” said DGKJ President Jörg Dötsch. “Shouldn’t we as a society finally give something back to the children and unburden them?” he wonders. “I make an urgent appeal to all adults to accept their vaccination offer and get vaccinated to protect our children!”

“We must assume that the consequences of the lockdown measures for this age group are more serious than the disease itself,” said BVKJ chairman Thomas Fischbach with a view to children’s mental disorders, their lack of exercise, overweight and obesity. as educational deficits. The children should be able to participate in society, for example through access to face-to-face lessons. “An essential measure to enable our children to do this is to vaccinate adults against the coronavirus.”

The Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has not yet issued a general vaccination recommendation for children from the age of twelve. She recommends vaccinations only for 12 to 17-year-olds with certain pre-existing conditions such as obesity. Nevertheless, vaccinations are possible as an individual decision of parents, their children and the doctors. There is currently no approved vaccine for children under 12 years of age.