Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market Latest Technological Advancements, Scope, Applications and Competitive Outlook To 2027

The pediatric orthopedic implants market was valued at US$ 1,604.92 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,479.79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020–2027.

Children have growing anatomy and the strength of the skeletal system is less. Therefore, medical conditions regarding orthopedics require special equipment to fix the deformation in bone, skeleton, and other dislocation.

Owing to rising technological advancement in the healthcare system, the treatments for Orthopaedic disorders are continually evolving and patients are being educated from time to time. Thus, it helps patients easily adopt the treatments and solutions provided by the healthcare service providers, such as hospitals and fitness centers. There is a wide range of products, such as braces, supports, and implants, available in the Pediatric Orthopedic Implants market to facilitate the orthopaedic solutions and treatments. These products provide various advantages to the patients, such as comfort while walking, reducing the pains, assisting in moving their limbs, reducing swelling and inflammation, and helps in becoming independent to move and walk around.

However, the awareness and usability of these products are more in the developed and upper-middle-income countries. Various foundations, such as the International Society, create awareness regarding the use of orthopaedic braces and promote the use of Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO). International Society assists people with limb amputations and injuries to their limbs and spine. Therefore, to achieve enhanced function and independence, society has developed the prosthetics and orthotics sector worldwide since its initiation.

The global pediatric orthopedic implants market, based on type, is segmented into hip implants, knee implants, spine implants, craniomaxillofacial implants, dental implants, and others. The hip implants segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the knee implants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global pediatric orthopedic implants market is segmented into hospitals, pediatric clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027. Hospitals are the primary end user that uses the orthopedic implant products as a part of surgical process related to hip, knee, and others. As surgical procedures are major procedure and hospitals are capable of providing the required facilities to patients and medical professionals a implant surgical procedures.All these factors are expected to support the market growth for hospitals segment during the forecast period.

